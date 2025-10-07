Sustainable Games Alliance unveils new sustainability framework for the games industry

The framework helps studios measure, benchmark, and reduce emissions across development, publishing, and infrastructure.

Non-profit cooperative Sustainable Games Alliance has launched the Sustainable Games Standard for the games industry.

The SGA stated that the Sustainable Games Standard is a practical tool for measuring, benchmarking, and reducing emissions across development, publishing, distribution, and infrastructure.

Built specifically for the games industry, it will address everything from design and server infrastructure to marketing and hardware.

The framework also supports compliance with new international regulations, optimises energy use, hardware performance, and is freely available to all.

Uniting companies

Throughout 2025 and 2026, the SGA will promote adoption through workshops, case studies, and presentations highlighting early results and real-world impact.

Founded in 2024, the SGA set out to unite studios, publishers, and partners in making games the most sustainable form of entertainment. It currently has over 30 members.

“With the Sustainable Games Standard, the industry finally has a framework that reflects how games are actually made, turning ambition into actionable impact," said SGA managing director Maria Wagner.

“It is a commitment of the industry uniting companies, associations, and researchers under one standard to drive change at scale.

“Our ambition is to make gaming the most sustainable entertainment medium, and industry-wide strategic action based on easily accessible and comparable data is the only way we’ll get there.”