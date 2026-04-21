Tamatem acquires ad tech firm Playable Factory in AI-first shift

The deal adds a platform responsible for over 30bn impressions and 90,000 playable ads

The acquisition marks Tamatem’s shift from publisher to full-stack games platform

Backed by Square Enix and Krafton, Tamatem is scaling beyond MENA into global markets

MENA publisher Tamatem has acquired Istanbul-based Playable Factory in a move that sees the company step into the ad tech space.

The Jordan-based publisher said the playable ads platform has powered over 90,000 interactive ad experiences for global gaming clients with more than 30 billion impressions.



The deal marks what Tamatem is calling a new phase for the company as an AI-first gaming platform. It now employs 180 staff across Amman, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Istanbul and Baghdad.

The company confirmed to PocketGamer.biz it has also recently raised $10 million in a new funding round led by Next Ventures, with participation from strategic investors including Square Enix and Krafton.

The firm plans to invest further into AI and ad tech, as well as scale its operations. To date, Tamatem has raised $25m in total.

“At Tamatem, we’ve always been focused on growing and scaling mobile games in emerging markets, particularly the Arabic-speaking world,” Tamatem CEO Hussam Hammo told PocketGamer.biz. “As the industry evolves, user acquisition and monetisation are becoming increasingly driven by more engaging and data-driven formats.

“Playable ads sit at the intersection of gaming, advertising, and user experience. They are one of the most effective formats for both acquiring and retaining users, and we see them as a natural extension of our core business.

“Playable Factory stood out to us as one of the leading platforms globally in this space, with strong AI-driven technology and a highly experienced team. This acquisition allows us to vertically integrate a key part of the value chain, moving from being purely a publisher to becoming a more comprehensive gaming and adtech company.”

Continous growth

Hammo said the acquisition would expand its ability to deliver more relevant and engaging experiences to Arabic-speaking audiences. Since it was founded in 2013, the publisher has amassed more than 300 million downloads across 70 localised games with over three million monthly active users.

“By combining Playable Factory’s technology with Tamatem’s deep understanding of local culture, language, and player behaviour, we can significantly improve how games are introduced and adapted for the region,” he said.

“It also allows us to support global developers looking to enter the Arabic market with more effective, localised user acquisition strategies.”

As it shifts to become an AI-first business, Hammo said the company is actively integrating the tech across multiple areas of the business. This includes content localisation, user acquisition optimisation, creative generation, and, with Playable Factory, the creation and optimisation of playable ads at scale.

“AI is fundamentally transforming how games are built, marketed, and optimised. From automating parts of game development to personalising user experiences and improving ad performance, the impact is already significant and will only accelerate,” he said.

“We believe companies that effectively leverage AI will have a strong competitive advantage in the coming years, and we are positioning ourselves accordingly.”

Tamatem took home three accolades at the MENA Games Industry Awards 2025, hosted at the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects. The company won Best Publisher, MENA Game of the Year and Best Arabic Localisation.

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Additional reporting by Craig Chapple.