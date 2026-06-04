Team17 confirms layoffs in marketing and communications team

Team17 has confirmed layoffs within its marketing and communications department.

Team17 said the changes followed a review of its business operations.

The company said it will continue supporting games, partners, media, and creator communities despite the restructuring.

UK games company Team17 has confirmed layoffs within its marketing and communications department following a review of its business operations.

As reported by GameDeveloper, the company said it had made changes to its marketing and communications structure, resulting in the elimination of some roles.

Reports of the cuts emerged after at least two former employees shared posts on Bluesky and LinkedIn indicating they had been made redundant. The posts also suggested that Team17's internal public relations team had been removed.

"Following a review of our business operations, we have made changes to our marketing and communications structure," said a company spokesperson.

“We would like to thank the colleagues affected for their contribution to Team17 and the support they have provided to our games, development partners and communities."

Ongoing commitment

Team17 said that despite the changes, it remains committed to supporting its games, development partners, players, media, and creator communities.

“While our structure has evolved, our commitment to supporting our games, development partners, players, media and creator communities remains unchanged," the company spokesperson added.

“We continue to work closely with both internal teams and external partners to ensure our communications, creator engagement and media relations activities continue to support the success of our games and partners."

The publisher is known for titles including Worms, Overcooked, Hell Let Loose, and Dredge.

Team17 suffered a significant round of layoffs back in 2023.