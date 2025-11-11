Temple Run 3 soft-launches on mobile

Temple Run 3 is available in Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Türkiye on the App Store and Google Play.

The original Temple Run launched in 2011, followed by Temple Run 2 in 2013.

Imangi Studios has soft-launched Temple Run 3 on the App Store and Google Play.

The endless runner is currently available in Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Türkiye. It features the classic gameplay mechanics players will expect: featuring running, jumping and sliding as players race to escape with the idol.

Temple Run 3 returns to the jungle world of Doom Lagoon, now featuring legendary heroes to choose from each with unique abilities, pets to support players with their runs, powerful perks, and a global leaderboard.

Still running

The last entry in the series was Temple Run Legends, released on Apple Arcade in 2024. Other titles have also been released over the years, including Temple Run: Idle Explorers, Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure and Temple Run.io.

However, it’s been more than 12 years since Temple Run 2 hit mobile devices in 2013, and 14 years since the original Temple Run released in 2011. The two titles have been downloaded more than two billion times combined. It first crossed one billion installs back in 2014.

