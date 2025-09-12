Testronic secures “significant" investment to fuel global growth and expansion

CEO Sharon Baylay-Bell, a former BBC and Microsoft board director, led the raise with backing from KKR partner TDC.

Over 160 new hires since July, with plans to double Manila’s tester headcount and floorspace by 2026.

As part of restructuring, Madrid and Belgrade studios closed, and the Catalis Group name retired.

QA testing and localisation provider Testronic has secured an undisclosed “significant" investment to accelerate its growth.

The firm said the new capital places Testronic in a strong financial position. It will use the funds to refocus on its core regions and expand its team in the US, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Despite this claim, the company has closed its Madrid and Belgrade studios and retired the Catalis Group name following the sale of Curve Games to Nazara.

The service provider said it plans to double both its tester headcount and floorspace in Manila by early 2026.

The raise follows Sharon Baylay-Bell’s appointment as CEO and executive chair six months ago.

A former BBC and Microsoft board director, she has since secured new investment from TDC, a KKR capital partner whose portfolio includes Epic Games and ByteDance. Deal terms remain undisclosed.

Company changes

Alongside this, Testronic has strengthened its leadership team with senior hires, including Samantha Williams as chief revenue officer, Lewis Read as VP of global partnerships and Linda Quinn as global head of marketing.

“This is a pivotal moment for our company," said Testronic CEO and executive chair Sharon Baylay-Bell. “Making changes that affect people is never easy, but these decisions are about strengthening our business for the future.

“We are in a very strong financial position, and this refocus allows us to invest more deeply in our Centres of Excellence in the US, Europe and South East Asia. We are recruiting across all three regions, and remain committed to innovation and state-of-the-art technology."