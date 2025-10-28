The Battle of Polytopia surpasses 25m downloads on mobile

Polytopia launches its first-ever Esports World Championship this year.

As part of the studios' growth plans, Polytopia is expanding its community with its first-ever Esports World Championship. Applications are open through October and November.

Prizes include $4,000 for the winner, $2,000 for the runner-up, $1,500 for third and fourth place, and $500 for fifth and sixth.

The tournament will feature the game’s ‘Might’ mode in best-of-three, single-elimination matches and conclude in early December. Players can register via Challengermode or directly in-game under Multiplayer/Tournaments.

Community-driven success

Founded in 2016 as a Flash game, The Battle of Polytopia has evolved into an indie strategy title with a loyal community.

Midjiwan said most of its downloads come from mobile platforms, an uncommon feat for a 4X strategy game, while it’s also available on Nintendo Switch, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

“The success of Polytopia makes it clear: players want quality mobile games driven by creativity and community, not aggressive monetisation," said Midjiwan general manager Christian Lövstedt.

“It is wonderful to know that the game has surpassed 25 million downloads - thank you to all the players who have downloaded it and continue to engage with the community.”