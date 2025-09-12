The Battle of Polytopia launches 2025 World Championship with a $10,000 prize pool

The tournament is open to players aged 18 and up, on mobile and desktop worldwide.

Mobile strategy game The Battle of Polytopia launched its Polytopia World Championship 2025 with a $10,000 prize pool.

This year's event will include an esports tournament for players aged 18 and above across mobile and desktop.

The Polytopia World Championship 2025 begins with its first qualifiers on September 13th to 14th under the theme “Battle of the Tribes,” where 12 winners - one per tribe - advance to the Face Off Round.

Qualifiers run every weekend for 10 weeks, leading to six finalists competing in the live finals on December 6th in Stockholm.

Open to all

The live finals in December will feature an audience, commentary, and behind-the-scenes access at Midjiwan.

The World Champion of Polytopia 2025 will receive $4,000, the runner-up will take away $2,000, the third and fourth place finishers will get $1,500, and the fifth and sixth place $500.

Players can register for the Polytopia World Championship via the game’s Official Space on Challengermode or directly in-game under Multiplayer.

“Polytopia has always been about welcoming all kinds of players into the world of 4X strategy," said Midjiwan CEO Christian Lovstedt. “That’s why our championship is open to everyone - not just pros with sponsors.

“We’re excited to bring the finalists to Stockholm and can’t wait to see the strategies that emerge. There’s still time to join - sign up and good luck!”

