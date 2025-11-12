The Games Growth Guild launches as a global network for marketing and publishing professionals in games

Monthly sessions and shared resources help members refine launch, marketing, and live event tactics.

An advisory board of leaders from Scopely, Twitch, Krafton, and Innersloth guides the Guild’s direction.

Membership is free and open to verified games industry marketers and growth professionals.

The Games Growth Guild officially launched as a global community and network for marketing and publishing professionals in the games industry.

The Guild unites marketing and publishing experts from across the video games ecosystem, including indie studios, major mobile companies, triple-A publishers, and industry platforms.

Members engage in monthly sessions and resource sharing to exchange insights on effective launch, growth, and marketing strategies.

The Guild aims to be a central hub for knowledge, opportunities, and connections to help the games industry grow and thrive.

Preparing for the future

Furthermore, the Guild’s advisory board brings together leaders from across triple-A, mobile, and independent sectors to guide its development.

It includes Scopely SVP of publishing Eric Wood, Twitch head of global events Krystal Herring, Haveli operating partner for marketing and publishing Nikki Lewis, Olebe Media Group CEO Leo Olebe, Lyrical Games director of marketing Connor Bridgeman.

They are also joined by Fictions director of marketing Jeff Legaspi, Pragma-FirstLook CEO Eden Chen, Innersloth director of communications Victoria Tran, and Krafton VP Thomas Ko.

“The games industry is exciting, complex and ever-changing," said Olebe Media Group CEO Leo Olebe. “To help navigate this incredible market and best prepare marketers for the future, it's essential to bring people together to share knowledge and build community.”

Krafton VP Thomas Ko commented: “Membership to the Games Growth Guild is now open to all games industry marketers, community leaders and growth professionals, free of charge.

“Members are verified to ensure a safe and welcoming space which fosters meaningful collaboration and a culture of ‘give and get'."