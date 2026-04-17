ThinkingAI and MiniMax Announce Partnership on Agentic Engine to Deliver Real-Time Operations

ThinkingData rebrands as ThinkingAI.

Partners with MiniMax to launch Agentic Engine.

Enables teams to build AI agent teams.

Can analyse data, create business growth plans and execute autonomously.

ThinkingAI has announced a partnership with MiniMax, a foundation model company, for the launch of Agentic Engine, an enterprise agentic platform designed to upend traditional data analysis in favour of autonomous operations.

In the world of live-service mobile games, developers track thousands, even millions of data points to determine the best pathways to launch a campaign, grow player bases, and increase revenue. To monitor and act on that data, over 1,500 companies rely on ThinkingAI, formerly known as ThinkingData, and its unified analytics and live ops platform, which tracks data and launches campaigns that help businesses grow revenue, retain players, and can execute numerous A/B testing and experiments through detailed dashboards.

Building on over a decade of experience and supporting companies like Sega, Krafton, Century Games, and Habby, ThinkingAI’s new Agentic Engine will enable companies to build an AI Agent team that can continuously analyse incoming data, craft business growth plans, and execute those very plans autonomously and securely. This shifts the paradigm away from manual dashboard analysis to automatic real-time actions that can dynamically respond to sudden shifts and changes in player behaviour.

ThinkingAI’s deep roots in gaming have built up an unparalleled live-service expertise that has evolved to allow Agentic Engine to expand into other consumer applications across mobile, web, and digital platforms where real-time decision-making and optimisation are key growth drivers. And Agentic Engine boasts advanced capabilities like total contextual intelligence, which can scan both internal knowledge, such as design docs and meeting notes, but also external sources such as user reviews and social media chatter, to form a comprehensive analysis around a game or product.

This lets Agentic Engine dig deep to find the root cause of data anomalies, and recommend and even execute the best possible solution. All designed with built-in guardrails and security measures to protect sensitive data and core functions.

ThinkingAI co-founder Chris Han unveiled Agentic Engine today at the historic Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, where he presented Agentic Engine to a room full of leading AI leaders from companies like MiniMax, OpenAI, and more.

“With ThinkingAI’s Agentic Engine, we’re moving beyond dashboards and manual workflows to systems that can operate autonomously in real-time...” Chris Han

“Over the past decade, we’ve helped companies understand their data,” Han said in a statement. “But insight alone is no longer enough - execution is now the bottleneck. Until now, even the most advanced systems still relied on teams to interpret signals and take action. With ThinkingAI’s Agentic Engine, we’re moving beyond dashboards and manual workflows to systems that can operate autonomously in real-time - continuously detecting changes, making decisions, and executing actions without waiting for human intervention.”

Underpinning Agentic Engine is MiniMax’s foundational LLM, whose models are designed to support complex, task-oriented workflows, making it a natural partner for ThinkingAI on Agentic Engine. MiniMax went public in January 2026 and hit a market capitalisation exceeding $40 billion.

ThinkingAI’s Agentic Engine demonstrates another example of the way the games industry can take advantage of AI to empower its existing teams operating in key departments within the live-service space. By moving towards automating complex workflows and eliminating intra-departmental bottlenecks, teams can be free to explore creative opportunities to further improve their games and products.