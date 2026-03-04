TIGA calls on the UK government to strengthen the Video Games Expenditure Credit in the upcoming Autumn Budget

TIGA suggests a 53% credit rate for projects with budgets up to £23.5m.

The organisation estimates the changes could add £731.7m in GVA to the UK economy.

More than 10,500 jobs could be supported across the UK games sector if reforms are implemented.

UK trade body TIGA has urged the government to enhance the Video Games Expenditure Credit (VGEC) in the upcoming Autumn Budget as part of a broader strategy to support economic growth and strengthen the country’s games industry.

The call follows the Spring Statement delivered on March 3rd by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, which outlined the government’s latest economic outlook.

According to forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, UK economic growth is expected to reach 1.1% in 2026, down from a previous estimate of 1.4%. Growth is then projected to rise to 1.6% in both 2027 and 2028.

Unemployment is forecast to peak at 5.3% in 2026 before falling to 4.1% by 2030, while inflation is expected to reach the Bank of England’s 2% target later this year. Public debt is predicted to decline from 82.9% of GDP in 2028 to 82.2% by 2030.

Industry support

TIGA has proposed several measures aimed at boosting the UK games sector. These include increasing the VGEC rate, expanding the proportion of qualifying expenditure from 80% to 100%, and introducing a higher credit rate of 53% for projects with budgets up to £23.5 million ($31.4m).

According to TIGA, such changes could increase gross value added by up to £731.7m ($978m) and support more than 10,500 jobs across the sector. The organisation also called for expanded funding through the UK Games Fund’s Prototype and Content grants to help more studios start up and scale.

“The UK video games industry is the largest in Europe, has a highly skilled workforce, and previous TIGA research with the University of Portsmouth shows that the sector generates £12 billion in GVA," said TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson.

He added: “For example, the introduction of a Games Growth Relief with a rate of 53 per cent on 80 per cent of qualifying costs for projects up to £15 million could create over 6,200 skilled jobs and increase GVA by £434 million.

“TIGA looks forward to working with industry partners and engaging with Government before the Autumn Budget to drive the UK games industry forward.”