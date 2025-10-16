Tilting Point pumps $30m into two non-gaming apps

From the funds, $12m will boost Quiet’s Clean Manager app through flexible, non-dilutive financing.

Another $18m supports an undisclosed partner’s fast-growing lifestyle app.

Report shows non-gaming apps have overtaken games in global app store revenue this year.

Users now spend 90% of their mobile time in non-gaming categories, generating billions in ad revenue.

Tilting Point has partnered with French publisher Quiet and another undisclosed mobile app company to provide $30 million annually in user acquisition funding to grow their non-gaming apps.

The publisher said that $12m of the funding will go toward boosting Quiet’s flagship app, Clean Manager, by expanding its customer acquisition through flexible, non-dilutive financing.

Moreover, Tilting Point will allocate $18m to support an undisclosed partner in scaling its lifestyle app, with potential for multi-million-dollar monthly funding.

The partnerships stem from Tilting Point’s $150m user acquisition fund which launched in March, its third such initiative to support partner app and game growth.

New opportunities

According to Sensor Tower, 2025 marked a turning point as non-gaming apps surpassed games in global app store revenue. Business of Apps’ James Cooper added that users now spend 90% of their mobile time in non-gaming apps, generating billions in ad revenue.

Tilting Point said it aims to capitalise on the rising success of non-gaming apps through its user acquisition model, offering non-dilutive funding that helps developers scale without giving up ownership.

“This partnership with Quiet is a big step for our team as we continue branching out our UA funding efforts beyond games,” said Tilting Point chief business officer Asi Burak. “We’ve been scaling video games for almost a decade, so to enter into this UA agreement with Quiet complements our company’s direction in UA strategy.

“Seeing the strong performance of Clean Manager and the promising team Quiet has, our process from evaluating the app’s data, to proposal, then to a signed contract was incredibly turnkey."

Quiet CEO and founder Anouar Benattia commented: “As a publishing house ourselves, we share a lot of core philosophies with Tilting Point when it comes to scaling mobile apps.

“Since Clean Manager is one of our largest apps that we’ve grown to date and are looking to build out further, we were adamant about partnering with a company that shares our vision.”