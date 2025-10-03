TinyBytes surpasses 100 million downloads across its portfolio

TinyBytes titles such as Massive Warfare and Battle Cars have collectively surpassed 100 million downloads.

Mobile game developer TinyBytes has announced that its titles have surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide.

TinyBytes is known for its multiplayer action games, with a focus on the free-to-play model. Games like Massive Warfare, which has been the studio's flagship title since its launch in 2018, and newer titles such as Battle Cars, offering PvP car-based combat.

TinyBytes CEO Andres Constantinidis shared with us in an interview earlier this year that Massive Warfare has gained over 70 million downloads and more than $40 million in lifetime gross revenue.

He also noted that Battle Cars had reached 1 million downloads while showing higher engagement and faster revenue growth than the company’s first hit.

Major Milestone

“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the passion, creativity, and hard work of our amazing TinyBytes team, and of course, the support of our players around the globe who keep enjoying and believing in what we create,” the company stated in a post on LinkedIn.