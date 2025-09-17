Top five games market, mobile hotspot and IP trailblazer

Discover the depths and highlights of Southeast Asia’s thriving games market, Korea, as Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea comes to Goyang on October 31st.

A top-five global market, Korea’s games sector has grown into a major export industry.

With consumer spending of around $20 billion (set to grow to $34 billion by 2030), industry heavyweights like Krafton, Nexon, NCSoft, Netmarble, Wemade, Com2uS, and Kakao Games all reside in Korea, making it a leading hub for PC and mobile game development.

Providing a platform to connect with this strategically significant market, the acclaimed Pocket Gamer Connects series lands its first PGC Summit Korea in the Goyang region of the Seoul Metropolitan Area on October 31st.

Why PGC Summit Korea

Joining the event enables you to connect with over 500 games industry delegates (68% game makers and 52% C-level executives) from around Asia and beyond. Gathering the global games ecosystem, companies such as EA, Dream, Supercell, Epic Games, Tencent, Sandsoft, Bandai Namco, Sega, Samsung, Rovio, Amazon, Com2uS, have joined PGC in the past.

Rich in creative and innovative talent, Seoul and Goyang serve as an ideal foundation for local and global industry insight, networking, and business development. Popularising free-to-play and in-game monetisation models, with some of the highest ARPUs worldwide, Korea provides a wealth of strategic knowledge. Benefit from a multitrack conference program including global market trends, hands-on game marker insight, monetisation trends, and UA and retention strategies.

In addition, you will gain access to a host of curated networking opportunities through fringe events connecting investors, publishers, and developers, an integrated meeting system for business matchmaking, and a bustling expo area with booths and meeting spaces.

Always proving popular with indie developers, the event is an unmatched opportunity to showcase your latest works in the Big Indie Zone and the dedicated Very Big Indie Pitch competition, to take home the coveted golden baseball bat, and promotional packages.

8 reasons to pay attention to Korea

Top five global markets - $20 billion in annual spend, projected to hit $34 billion by 2030

- $20 billion in annual spend, projected to hit $34 billion by 2030 Industry headquarters - Home to Krafton, Nexon, NCSoft, Netmarble, Wemade, and more

- Home to Krafton, Nexon, NCSoft, Netmarble, Wemade, and more Monetisation pioneers - Masters of free-to-play models with world-leading ARPUs

- Masters of free-to-play models with world-leading ARPUs Esports powerhouse - A global leader in competitive gaming and streaming culture

- A global leader in competitive gaming and streaming culture Tech innovators - Early adopters of blockchain, AI, and new revenue streams

- Early adopters of blockchain, AI, and new revenue streams Cross-platform integrators - Driving games into messaging apps like KakaoTalk and LINE

- Driving games into messaging apps like KakaoTalk and LINE Global IP creators - Iconic franchises like MapleStory, PUBG, and Lineage

- Iconic franchises like MapleStory, PUBG, and Lineage Cross-media pioneers - Expanding game IP into anime, film, and K-pop culture

