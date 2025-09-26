Trump signs executive order approving TikTok sale at $14bn valuation 

Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping gave his approval for the plan.

TikTok’s algorithm to be retrained and monitored by US security partners.

Michael Dell, Rupert Murdoch, and other major investors are set to back the deal.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order stating that selling TikTok’s US operations to American and global investors will meet the national security requirements of a 2024 law.

As reported by Reuters, Vice President JD Vance said the new US company that will own the short video app is valued at about $14 billion.

"There was some resistance on the Chinese side, but the fundamental thing that we wanted to accomplish is that we wanted to keep TikTok operating, but we also wanted to make sure that we protected Americans' data privacy as required by law," said Vance.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping approved of the TikTok plan, telling him to go ahead after their discussion.

"I spoke with President Xi," Trump said. "We had a good talk, I told him what we were doing and he said go ahead with it."

Another deadline

Trump has also postponed enforcement of the law banning TikTok until January 20th, 2026, giving more time to separate its US assets, secure American and international investors, and obtain approval from China.

The president's executive order stated that TikTok’s algorithm will be retrained, overseen by US security partners, and managed by the new joint venture.

He said Michael Dell, Rupert Murdoch, and several other top-tier investors would be involved in the deal.