UAE launches The Emirates campaign to become ‘Startup Capital of the World’ 

Over 50 incubators, accelerators, and partners join forces to support Emirati entrepreneurs.

The initiative aims to attract 10,000 entrepreneurs and create 30,000 new jobs by 2030.

Startups will gain access to federal procurement opportunities and national training initiatives.

Sheikh Mohammed aims to nurture 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs and drive future economic growth.

UAE Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has launched The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World campaign to strengthen the UAE’s role as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, along with the UAE Government Media Office and the UAE Entrepreneurship Council.

It brings together over 50 incubators, accelerators, and partners from both public and private sectors with the aim of inspiring young Emirati entrepreneurs, accelerating SME growth, and further diversifying the UAE’s economy.

Raising awareness

The campaign also features national programmes like StartupEmirates.ae, the Entrepreneurship Training Programme, and initiatives to involve startups in federal procurement.

Together, these efforts aim to create 30,000 jobs by 2030 as part of the region's Vision 2030 plan to position the UAE as a global entrepreneurial hub.

“Our goal is to train and nurture 10,000 Emirati entrepreneurs, create thousands of new economic opportunities, and raise community awareness on the importance of entrepreneurship as a driver of the future economy," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Earlier this year, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development partnered with Inovartic Investment to support game startups in the UAE.

The collaboration focuses on incubation, training, and financial assistance to help developers create original titles and content, with an emphasis on culturally inspired games that reflect Emirati heritage through authentic narratives.