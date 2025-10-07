Second edition of Arab Youth Hackathon launches to empower young talent in games

The program aims to train 50 young Arabs to lead and shape the regional e-gaming industry.

The initiative is held in partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Games Ventures, with support from Futuregames.

Registration for the program is open until October 12th, 2025.

The UAE’s Arab Youth Centre has launched the second edition of the Youth Hackathon to showcase and empower young talent in games.

The program aims to train and empower 50 young Arabs to lead the e-gaming sector, strengthen the regional games ecosystem, build industry connections, and produce five games that reflect Arab culture and identity under the theme “Arab Identity.”

Held in partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Games Ventures, and in collaboration with Futuregames, the Arab Youth Hackathon will accept registrations until October 12th, 2025.

The program features four main tracks focused on game design and development, storytelling and visual design, business models and profitability, and the governance and ethics of the digital world.

Eligibility requirements

To apply, applicants must be Arabs aged 15 to 35 with intermediate experience in gaming-related fields such as design, programming, content creation, or competitions.

They should demonstrate passion and a strong desire to learn, be fluent in both Arabic and English, and commit fully to attending all training sessions.

The Arab Youth Hackathon will run from November 3rd, 2025, to February 5th, 2026, beginning with an 11-week online phase, followed by two weeks of in-person sessions.

The program will conclude with participants presenting their final projects to industry experts and decision-makers.

Applications can be submitted here.