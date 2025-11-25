Tamatem Games launches new Content Creator Hackathon for emerging talent

Winners receive cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200.

UAE-based Tamatem Games has launched a new Content Creator Hackathon designed to help emerging creatives break into the games industry.

The initiative invites video editors, motion designers and animators to produce an Arabic video advert for one of Tamatem’s mobile titles.

Winners will receive cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200. All three winning entries also secure a guaranteed three-month opportunity with Tamatem, either as an intern or contractor, depending on experience.

Tamatem said the hackathon offers one of the fastest ways to join its creative team or take a first step into mobile game production.

How to apply

The challenge runs for 72 hours, during which creators must deliver a polished 30 to 45 second vertical ad.

The specific brief will be revealed during the opening session on Discord, where participants will also receive access to the official server, event schedule, rules and the three game options they can choose from.

Creators can participate individually or in pairs, and must produce content in Arabic, with a preference for Gulf or Saudi dialects.

AI tools are allowed but must be culturally accurate and adjusted to avoid an artificial look or feel. The opening meeting takes place on Thursday, December 4th at 4:00 pm (Amman time), with submissions due by Sunday, December 7th at 6:00 pm

Interested content creators can apply here.