UK games industry leaders urge government to introduce a new “Games Growth Relief" 

The open letter was addressed to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Industry bodies say the relief could add £482m annually to the UK economy.

The measure could create thousands of new jobs in game hubs across the UK.

The relief aims to help studios scale from small teams to global competitors.

Games industry leaders in the UK have appealed to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy to introduce a new “Games Growth Relief” in the Autumn Budget.

The proposed relief, outlined in an open letter, would provide targeted tax support for game projects worth up to £15 million ($20m) and partially for those worth up to £23.5m ($31.3m), helping studios in their scale-up phase.

“It specifically supports the scale-up phase where our Great British studios transform from promising SME into the sustainable, globally competitive businesses that will drive our industry for generations to come," as stated in the letter.

“You have spoken powerfully about the need to put rocket boosters under the UK’s Creative Industries - the introduction of a Games Growth Relief is an opportunity to do exactly that for video games and interactive entertainment.

“We appeal to you not to miss this opportunity - press ‘start’ on growth for the UK games industry," the letter concluded.

Strategic move

Industry bodies like Ukie and TIGA have estimated that the relief could add £482m ($642m) annually to the UK economy and create thousands of new jobs across major UK game hubs such as Dundee, Brighton, Guildford, and Manchester.

The letter argued that Games Growth Relief would be a strategic investment to strengthen the UK’s position as a global leader in interactive entertainment.

Industry leaders in the UK are now calling for games companies to sign the letter and raise awareness to help make the proposed Games Growth Relief a key priority in the upcoming Autumn Budget.