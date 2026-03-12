UK government votes against blanket social media ban for under-16s

The government now has powers to impose targeted restrictions on children’s access to online services.

New rules could allow ministers to introduce digital curfews or time limits for younger users.

Features such as in-game chat or matchmaking with strangers could fall under future restrictions.

The UK House of Commons has rejected a proposal to introduce a blanket ban on social media use for under-16s.

As detailed by Flux Digital, the vote now removes the under-16 ban previously inserted into the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill by the House of Lords.

In its place, the government has added a provision to the Online Safety Act allowing ministers to introduce targeted regulations limiting children’s access to specific online services, features or functions.

Under the amendment, the government could require platforms to restrict access for children below a certain age, impose time limits on usage, such as digital curfews, and set rules on how these restrictions must be enforced.

Games in scope

The powers would apply to “specified internet services,” a definition broad enough to potentially include online games, as the scope is not limited to social media platforms and may extend to features such as in-game chat or systems that pair players with strangers.

Earlier this month, the UK government launched a consultation examining whether additional restrictions should apply to social media, AI chatbots and gaming services.

Running until May 26th, 2026, the consultation is also exploring measures targeting “addictive design features,” potential age limits for platforms and nighttime usage curfews for younger users.