Ukie launches Interactive Entertainment Scotland to champion games sector

Ukie has launched a new trade body named Interactive Entertainment Scotland (IES) to support and promote the country's games industry.

The IES will represent Scottish games companies by working with the Government and stakeholders to support growth, while offering members local expertise alongside the full benefits of Ukie’s services and advocacy.

The new organisation will also drive business growth and investment in Scotland’s games sector, build talent pipelines through university and college partnerships, and amplify Scottish voices in policy discussions at home and abroad.

A Ukie spokesperson told PocketGamer.biz that the IES will sit within Ukie, supported by a dedicated policy officer focused on engagement with the Scottish Government.

"While there are already a number of organisations operating in Scotland, Ukie has long represented the interests of many Scottish members at a national level," the spokesperson said. "Much of our work in Westminster including the recent games support package, has directly benefited companies based in Scotland.

"The decision to establish IES has come directly from industry, led by studios in Scotland seeking a stronger and more focused route into the Scottish Government," they added.

"Our aim is not to replace existing networks, but to complement and collaborate with them, building on and formalising the work already being done in the region. This will give the industry a more focused entry point into Holyrood in order to lobby for key policy asks."

A broader ecosystem

The launch of IES comes as the UK games industry, worth over £7 billion annually and supporting 26,000 jobs, is recognised as a key part of industrial strategy.

With Scotland’s growing role as a hub for established and emerging studios, IES aims to help drive nationwide growth over the next decade.

"Scotland has always been a vital part of the UK's games success story," said Ukie CEO Nick Poole. "The launch of Interactive Entertainment Scotland recognises the sector's maturity and importance north of the border.

“IES will provide the focused, local representation that Scottish studios deserve while maintaining the collective strength that comes from being part of the UK's broader games ecosystem."