Unity launches AI Council to accelerate innovation across game development platform

Game engine Unity has formed an AI Council to collaborate with its product leaders in accelerating innovation across the company.

The first members of the Unity AI Council are Jia Li of LiveX AI and Julian Togelius of NYU and modl.ai, with more members to be added in the coming months.

Jia Li is the co-founder, president, and chief AI officer of LiveX AI, where she leads the development of advanced human-like AI agents. She was previously the founding global head of R&D at Google Cloud AI and has taught AI at Stanford University.

Julian Togelius, on the other hand, is an associate professor of computer science and engineering at NYU and co-founder of modl.ai, which develops game-playing agents for quality assurance.

His research focuses on game AI, procedural content generation, computational creativity, and player modelling, with a goal of making games more adaptive and supportive for designers.

A new era

“AI is transforming our industry and accelerating the volume and pace of game creation," said Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg.

“We’re dedicated to providing the best platform in the world for the next era of interactive content creation. We’re excited to welcome Jia and Julian, and look forward to their insights.”

Both Li and Togelius look forward to bringing their expertise to the AI Advisory Council and helping create personalised content.

“I am thrilled to join Unity's AI Advisory Council," said Jia Li. “I believe the future of AI is multimodal and interactive and we have a real opportunity to enable creators and businesses to build living, breathing worlds.

“Unity's strong ecosystem across mobile, PC, console, and XR makes it the perfect platform to drive this transformation. I look forward to contributing to a future where dynamic content can be designed and deployed on any platform, providing completely personalised user experiences.”

Julian Togelius commented: “Advances in AI are opening up huge opportunities for game development and interactive experiences that were previously out of reach. Unity is uniquely well-positioned to enable these innovations.

“As someone who has spent two decades researching and developing new ways of using AI in games, I'm extremely excited to contribute my expertise to the Unity AI Advisory Council."