Unity partners with PvX to offer funding for game developers

Unity and PvX have partnered to offer user acquisition financing to eligible game studios and consumer app developers.

PvX has committed more than $1.3bn in funding across 17 markets.

The programme allows qualified developers to fund marketing campaigns without giving up equity.

Unity has partnered with user acquisition financing platform PvX to help eligible game studios and consumer app developers fund marketing campaigns without giving up equity.

The partnership will combine PvX's financing with Unity Vector's targeting tools to help growth-stage businesses expand their reach.

Under the programme, eligible games and consumer apps will undergo an assessment led by PvX.

Funding growth

Successful applicants will receive funding based on their marketing performance, allowing them to scale campaigns without raising equity or giving up ownership stakes.

Qualified developers will also join Unity's Developer Data Framework and receive credits to spend on Unity Ads. They will gain access to enhanced customer support and may qualify for more favourable invoicing terms from Unity.

PvX said it has committed more than $1.3 billion in user acquisition funding to date across 17 markets.

“The recent success of Unity Vector has helped drive meaningful ROAS improvements for customers, paving the way for a mutually beneficial partnership designed to expand access to financing and accelerate growth within the increasingly competitive mobile apps industry,” said PvX CEO and co-founder Joe Wadakethalakal.

“We look forward to matching the depth of the Unity platform with PvX’s unique approach to non-dilutive UA financing.”