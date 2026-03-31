Ustwo Games revealed as first keynote for Develop: Brighton 2026

Ustwo Games leaders will host a session entitled 'Ustwo Games: A Positively Playful Business' at Develop: Brighton.

The conference returns on July 14th to 16th, 2026.

Ustwo Games CEO Maria Sayans, chief creative officer Daniel Gray and chief development officer Peter Pashley will deliver a keynote speech at Develop: Brighton 2026.

The trio will take to the stage to present a session entitled 'Ustwo Games: A Positively Playful Business'. The fireside chat will see them discuss the origins of the studio and how they've made games with a lasting impact.

Critical acclaim

Ustwo Games is the studio behind the critically acclaimed Monument Valley series, as well as titles such as Desta: The Memories Between, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure and Assemble with Care.

Monument Valley 3 received three honourable mentions at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2025 for People's Choice, Best Audio Accomplishment and Best Marketing Campaign.

Gray was previously awarded the Mobile Legend accolade at the MGAs 2022.

Early Bird ticket pricing for Develop: Brighton, which takes place on July 14th to 16th, 2026, is available until June 3rd. PocketGamer.biz readers can get a 10% discount using the promo code LVCWHY.

Find out more at www.developconference.com.

Full disclosure: We are a media partner for Develop: Brighton.