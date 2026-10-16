War Robots surpasses $50m in Steam lifetime revenue

War Robots has generated more than $50 million in lifetime revenue on Steam.

The franchise now supports cross-platform matchmaking across mobile, PC and consoles.

My.Games’ War Robots has surpassed $50 million in lifetime revenue on Steam, more than eight years after the free-to-play shooter launched on the platform.

The title originally launched on mobile more than 12 years ago before it expanded to Steam in April 2018. Since then, the franchise has expanded across consoles, with players across platforms now sharing a single matchmaking pool.

The Steam version has accumulated more than 3.1 million registered users, while peak daily active users have reached around 24,000, according to My.Games.

Cross-platform expansion

Boris Burangulov, executive producer of War Robots, said reaching the revenue milestone on Steam was significant for a game that began as a mobile-first experience.

“If you look at the sheer size of the Steam library, only a smallest fraction of all games ever cross $50 million in lifetime revenue,” said Burangulov. “So for us - a mobile-first title - to achieve that by bringing a mobile experience, adapting it for a PC audience, and conveying what's cool about War Robots and its ever-growing universe is a massive milestone.

“War Robots is now a truly multi-platform game, and the Steam version was the first crucial step on this journey.”

Last year, the company revealed that War Robots had surpassed $1 billion in lifetime gross revenue across all platforms, and at the time, mobile accounted for 94% of the total.