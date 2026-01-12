Warner Bros. Games reportedly cuts staff at San Francisco studio

Long-tenured employees were impacted, including a former art director who spent 11 years at the studio.

The layoffs come amid broader turbulence at the company following the departure of president David Haddad after 12 years.

In a further setback, Netflix said it did not attribute any material value to WB Games in its proposed $82.7bn deal.

Warner Bros. Games has reportedly laid off a number of employees at its San Francisco studio.

As reported by Game Developer, several senior staff publicly confirmed their roles were eliminated via LinkedIn, with at least one entire team affected.

One employee took to LinkedIn a month ago to reveal that his team and role were set to be eliminated at Warner Bros. Games’ San Francisco studio by the end of December 2025.

Multiple other employees also took to LinkedIn to confirm layoffs at the company, including a former art director who spent 11 years at the company.

The WB Games team in San Francisco works on mobile titles and is home to the company's digital publishing division.

There is currently no filing for layoffs through the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN). Typically employers in the state are required to give notice for a large number of redundancies.

We've reached out to WB Game for comment.

Buyout

Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is currently part of a takeover battle between Netflix and Paramount.

Netflix has agreed a $82.7 billion acquisition as the preferred buyer. The deal is focused on the company's TV and film media empire, with no clarity on plans for the games division.

Netflix co-CEO, president, and director Gregory Peters has previously said that while Warner Bros. has done “great work in the game space”, the streaming firm had not attributed any value to the division as part of its mega deal for the parent company.