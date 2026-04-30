“We’re getting out of a conservative trend and into a more innovation-driven moment”

Some of the experts speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona this June 15th-16th share their industry insight.

Ferran Puntí says, “The opportunity lies in the growing demand for distinctive, well-crafted indie titles.”

Hadrian Semroud says, “Thanks to AI, there are fewer technical barriers, and anyone can test a lot of cool ideas.”

Aïda Figuerola says, "We urgently need more female talent building the games."

Spain’s games industry is in a strong position compared to its European peers. With a growing creative talent pool, an innovative startup scene and a rising number of established studios, it’s quickly been dubbed a games industry hub extending beyond the region.

Not immune to broader challenges, however, the reality is more nuanced. Ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona, June 15th-16th, we spoke with some of the industry experts speaking at the event.

Bringing their own different perspectives on funding, innovation, and talent, they all point to the same structural shift. Spain’s games sector has entered a new era, but what’s driving the sector, and what’s holding it back?

Funding gaps and indie creativity

According to Ferran Puntí, CEO at The Breach Studios, what would enhance Spain’s position in the European games industry is bridging the gaps between funding, publisher alignment, and sustainability.

“There’s a new generation of developers who are not just technically skilled, but also very clear about the kind of games they want to make; and that clarity is incredibly powerful.” Ferran Puntí

He calls for a more flexible and collaborative approach among developers, publishers, and investors, saying that this “would ultimately lead to better games and healthier long-term partnerships.”

Based in Barcelona, The Breach Studios is an indie developer currently working to align with the right publishing or investment partner for its upcoming multiplayer-first title Westlanders.

Puntí considers access to sustainable funding the biggest challenge in the games industry right now, while “the opportunity lies in the growing demand for distinctive, well-crafted indie titles.”

“Players increasingly seek fresh experiences.”

He also acknowledges that the Spanish game sector is in a strong creative moment, with a lot of talent, studios, and increasingly ambitious projects.

He’s most optimistic about the talent and ambition coming from smaller, focused teams and what they can create with the right conditions.

“There’s a new generation of developers who are not just technically skilled, but also very clear about the kind of games they want to make; and that clarity is incredibly powerful.”

More innovation, increased competition

Building on that momentum, with a sharper focus on emerging talent, Hadrian Semroud, design director at Madbox, says, “We’re getting out of a conservative trend and into a more innovation-driven moment.”

“We need to empower younger developers to be creative. They have the hunger and the drive to create amazing things if guided well.” Hadrian Semroud

“We need to empower younger developers to be creative. They have the hunger and the drive to create amazing things if guided well.”

Based in Paris and Barcelona, Madbox is working on a new set of mobile games while supporting the performance of its flagship title, Pocket Champs.

While creativity and technology are “very good,” Semroud points to retention as the key challenge, “especially in light of increasing acquisition costs.”

Still, he sees a pivotal shift, with innovation and creativity being rewarded again. “Thanks to AI, there are fewer technical barriers, and anyone can test a lot of cool ideas.”

“New crazy games will emerge soon without the need for crazy budgets.”

“Those who won't be able to ride this wave will find themselves in complicated situations down the road.”

He views the influx of new talent into Spain as a strong positive for the industry’s future. At the same time, he sees a risk that the sector is “losing traction compared to other countries like Turkey and Vietnam.”

“I think we need to wake up and set our ambition bar higher. We can achieve great things.”

Facing increased competition can also act as a spark for creativity and experimentation, something influencing how studios think about who they hire, how to build teams, and what skills will matter in a time of AI.

Neurodiversity and AI

Focusing on those areas, Aïda Figuerola confidently states that Spain is becoming Europe's gaming hub, especially in mobile.

“Studios are born around talent, so the fact that international talent is permanently relocating here tells you everything” Aïda Figuerola

“We have 1,064 studios across Spain, with 371 in Catalonia alone. And studios are born around talent, so the fact that international talent is permanently relocating here tells you everything.”

She adds that local talent is equally strong, supported by world-class universities, accelerators, indie incubators, and a strong creative community. “The ecosystem is growing exponentially.”

Figuerola’s enthusiasm extends to the wider games industry. She’d like to demolish the myth that gaming is niche.

“It's not. Gaming is the largest entertainment industry in the world, bigger than music and cinema combined.”

The issue, as she sees it, is that while the audience is “50% male, 50% female”, the industry is currently only designing games for “half the planet with a fraction of the perspectives.”

“We urgently need more female talent building the games”.

Previously working for Microsoft Gaming and Bandai Namco, Figuerola is a neuropsychologist and founder of the consulting firm GAMEx (Game Art Media Education). She’s particularly optimistic about the growing acceptance of neurodivergent talent.

“The era we're entering demands exactly what neurodivergent brains are wired for: thinking outside the box, designing the future, thriving in constant change, and bringing high empathy and high sensitivity into leadership.”

“Gaming is already home to some of the most neurodivergent minds in the world, because creativity is rewarded here, not punished.”

For her, AI is a natural extension of that shift. “Creatives will thrive with AI in ways linear, logical minds can't.”

“They experiment, push limits, and turn unexpected results into "wow" results. That's exactly what AI rewards.”

What’s clear is that the Spanish games industry already has the talent, creativity, and momentum to strengthen its position as a leading European hub, but what will it take to fully unlock that potential?

Hear more from local, regional and global industry experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th-16th. Register your ticket today.