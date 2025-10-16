Why global publishers are doubling down on Korea and the wider APAC market

PGC Summit Korea (October 31st) brings together industry delegates from all areas of the global game ecosystem, with companies like NCSoft, Garena, Com2uS, Devsisters, and more.

The event unlocks new opportunities through curated fringe events and offers the latest insights into future market trends and innovations.

As mobile growth in western markets stabilises, game publishers are increasingly looking at opportunities in Korea and the wider Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, an area now responsible for nearly half of the world's games revenue.

Recognising this rising momentum, Pocket Gamer Connects is coming to Korea, one of the world’s top five games markets, on October 31st. A central meeting ground for the business of games, it’s where publishers, investors, and developers cut deals that shape the next wave of product launches. Expect strong representation from APAC powerhouses like NCSoft, Garena, Com2uS, Supercent, Tilting Point, and Devsisters, alongside rising stars in Korea’s thriving indie scene.

With a dedicated multitrack agenda focusing on the latest global market trends, unique monetisation models, growth strategies, and developer insights, all across mobile, PC, console, XR, AI, HTML5 and more, PGC Summit Korea is the boost needed to keep your business ahead of the curve.

Why PGC Summit Korea is for publishers

As a game publisher, being early and present on the ground to find new talent or established projects looking for a fresh angle is essential. Using structured meeting formats like Connector SpeedMatch and the MeetToMatch platform makes it easy to secure facetime with studios you’d never reach otherwise.

Connector SpeedMatch

One-on-One Connector SpeedMatch sessions pair game developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors looking for their next project. Optimal for first contact meetings with new prospects, these sessions are long enough to decide whether there is a viable connection worth pursuing, but also short enough to enable multiple meetings within the session.

Available to all qualifying attendees of PGC Summit Korea, Connector SpeedMatch is free of charge, but there is a filtering process. If you’re interested in taking part, submit your application before Friday, October 17th.

MeetToMatch

The integrated meeting platform MeetToMatch has become the games industry’s go-to destination for efficient business matchmaking. Using MeetToMatch, you’ll be able to find other event attendees, request meetings and keep track of your schedule.

Available for all registered participants around two weeks before the event, in order to arrange meetings during PGC Summit Korea.

The Big Indie Zone

If you’re a publisher looking for a new prospect, paying a visit to the area dedicated to showcasing local and regional indie talent and their up-and-coming games is an opportunity to discover the next big hit before the rest of the industry.

PGC Summit Korea is coming to the Goyang region of the Seoul Metropolitan Area on October 31st. Sign up today, saving you up to ₩140,000 with current Mid Term pricing.