Women in Games Europe formally established with headquarters in Spain

The organisation's community spans more than 2,600 Ambassadors across almost 100 countries.

The organisation will launch The Games Forum Roma later this year.

The forum will focus on AI, responsible innovation, sustainable careers and international collaboration.

Women in Games has formally established Women in Games Europe headquartered in Almería, Spain, as the organisation expands its presence across the continent.

The move follows nearly two decades of work to build a fairer and more equitable games industry as its community now includes more than 2,600 Ambassadors across almost 100 countries.

Women in Games CEO Dr Marie-Claire Isaaman said the new European organisation will allow the group to build stronger connections across Europe's games ecosystem and participate in European programmes, partnerships and funding opportunities.

“This is much more than opening an office," said Isaaman in a statement. “It represents our long-term commitment to building a stronger European presence and creating deeper connections across the continent."

Building connections

The organisation plans to expand its activities across Europe, grow its Ambassador network and increase its presence at industry events. It also aims to establish a Women in Games Spain community, following the success of Women in Games Italia.

Isaaman will speak at the IEEE Conference on Games in Madrid in September, while Women in Games Europe will later launch The Games Forum Roma.

The new forum will bring together industry, academia, culture and public institutions to address areas including responsible innovation, AI, public value, sustainable careers and international collaboration.

It will also produce recommendations, partnership opportunities and year-round working groups designed to maintain collaboration beyond the event.

“Women in Games Europe is an important step on that journey,” Isaaman added. “Building communities, connecting ecosystems and creating practical collaborations that make a lasting difference.”