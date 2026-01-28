Women in Games launches Manifesto 2026 to push for gender fairness

The Manifesto frames fixing this imbalance as essential to the future of games.

It outlines 14 reasons why empowering women drives creativity, innovation, and sustainability.

Inclusive game development is positioned as a strategic priority, not a moral afterthought.

Women in Games has launched the Women in Games Manifesto 2026 to improve gender representation and greater fairness across the games industry.

The manifesto noted that although women make up almost half of gamers, far fewer work in the games industry, and that fixing this imbalance is essential for the future of games.

Moreover, the manifesto outlines 14 reasons why empowering women in games is essential, linking inclusive development to greater creativity, innovation, sustainability, and cultural impact.

The initiative also launched Women in Games Voices: The Living Guide, a global platform sharing women’s experiences in the industry through videos, podcasts, essays, and educational resources.

“Rebalancing the scales"

Furthermore, the manifesto positions fairness as an active process whilst outlining Women in Games’ work across industry, education, policy, community, and culture.

It also places partnership at its core, with Women in Games working alongside corporate, education, and individual ambassadors, as well as global chapters and networks, to drive change across the industry worldwide.

“Progress does not happen by accident - it happens when people come together with clarity, courage, and purpose," said Women in Games CEO Dr Marie-Claire Isaaman.

“The Women in Games Manifesto is a living commitment to rebalancing the scales and ensuring that women are not only part of the future of games, but are helping to design it. As the industry looks toward futures shaped by AI, virtual worlds, and the metaverse, who builds those systems matters.

“Fairness is not charity - it is strategy. When women thrive, the industry thrives. This Manifesto is an invitation to the entire ecosystem to build a fair playing field together.”

You can view the Women in Games Manifesto 2026 here.