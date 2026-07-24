Xbox begins testing ad-supported game streaming

Players can stream select owned games for free with ads.

Advertisements play before sessions, not during gameplay.

Streaming sessions are limited to one hour during the test.

Xbox has started testing an ad-supported game streaming option that allows Xbox Insiders to stream select games they already own for free for a limited time.

During the test, eligible Xbox Insiders can stream supported titles across available devices and regions in one-hour sessions. Advertisements will play before each session begins, while the gameplay itself will remain unchanged.

Xbox said the feature is entirely optional, with players still able to access games through other available methods.

The company said the initiative is intended to give more players affordable ways to access games, particularly in regions where consoles may be harder to obtain or less affordable.

Player-first approach

Xbox added that advertising has been part of gaming for decades, from in-game product placements to free-to-play business models, but that ad-supported services should be designed with players in mind.

“Advertising has existed in gaming for decades, from in-game placements to free-to-play models," said Xbox in a post. “But it hasn’t always been built with the player in mind.

“When done well, advertising can help lower the cost of access. It creates another way for players to get into games without an upfront streaming purchase and expands audiences through new ways to play."

According to the company, advertisements will not interrupt gameplay and will instead appear before streaming sessions begin.

Xbox also plans to use feedback from the test to improve the service over time, with the broader goal of expanding access to game streaming while lowering the cost of entry for more players.