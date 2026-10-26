Xbox COO Helen Chiang exits after three months in role, 21 years at Microsoft

Helen Chiang is leaving Microsoft after 21 years at the company.

Her immediate responsibilities will be shared among other Xbox leaders.

Microsoft has not explained the circumstances of her departure.

Helen Chiang is leaving Microsoft just three months after becoming Xbox's first chief operating officer.

As reported by The Verge, the announcement came from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma who shared Chiang's departure in a short message.

Chiang had spent 21 years at Microsoft, including a period leading Minecraft, before her appointement as COO in July.

Leadership changes

Chiang's immediate responsibilities will be split among other Xbox leaders while the company works out its next steps. Sharma said further details about COO leadership would be shared once plans are finalised.

The role was created as part of Xbox's broader business reset. At the time of Chiang's appointment, Sharma said the position would have end-to-end profit and loss responsibility across content, hardware, platform and services.

Chiang was expected to bring Xbox's businesses under one operating model, support investment decisions and improve accountability for results.

Microsoft has declined to discuss the circumstances of her departure. Xbox vice president of communications Kari Perez said the company does not discuss individual personnel matters, adding that it was grateful for Chiang's years of service and wished her well.