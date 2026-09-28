YouTube Playables expands to more than 50 markets including the EU and Nordics

The service supports web games built using standard rendering APIs such as WebGL and Canvas.

Developer access for Playables remains in early access.

Games can be submitted for Playables consideration through YouTube’s interest form.

YouTube has expanded Playables to users in more than 50 markets, including the Nordics and the EU, bringing its interactive games and experiences to a wider audience across the platform’s apps and website.

Playables are games that users can play directly through YouTube, with the service supporting standard web platform APIs.

This allows developers to bring games built with engines and frameworks that can export web builds using standard rendering APIs such as WebGL and Canvas.

Developer access

Engines and frameworks previously used for Playables include BabylonJS, Cocos, Construct, Defold, melonJS, Phaser, PixiJS, PlayCanvas, React, three.js, Godot and Unity.

Developer access remains in early access, with developers and companies able to submit their games for consideration through YouTube’s Playables interest form.

The expansion follows previous testing of Playables and the introduction of an AI-powered Playables builder, as YouTube continues developing the service as a destination for interactive games and experiences.

In late 2025, YouTube launched a closed beta for its AI-powered Playables Builder, a new tool that uses Gemini 3 to let creators make and publish bite-sized playable games using text, image or video prompts.

Creators can describe a game idea in a few lines and have it turned into a playable experience to share with their audience. The beta is currently limited to creators in the US, Canada, Great Britain and Australia, with access requiring an active YouTube channel and application approval.

YouTube's expansion of Playables is part of a wider trend of websites and platforms turning to games. Check out our analysis of 'Everything is a games platform' here.