ZBD appoints Nicole Diaz as senior vice president of product

Fintech company ZBD has appointed Nicole Diaz as its new senior vice president of product.

Diaz has 19 years of product leadership experience spanning fintech, enterprise software, and startups. She was most recently director of product at Tilia, working with Unity, Applovin, and VRChat.

Before that, she served as CPO and CTO at ActivePDF Inc. and began her career at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Based in Southern California, Diaz will lead strategy and development for ZBD’s global payments products, focusing on high-volume, multi-currency solutions that support in-game experiences and creator economies worldwide.

Continuous growth

Supported by ZBD’s regulatory framework, she will also drive immersive product development for partners globally, serving both developers and players.

“I’m thrilled to be joining ZBD as they continue to redefine how payments and rewards fit seamlessly into digital experiences," said Diaz. "I’m excited to work with the team as we continue growing our payments products to help partners deliver better value and overall experiences for players.

“As a longtime gamer, I know the joy of getting lost in farming sims, RPGs, and quirky strategy games, and I look forward to bringing that passion into my work at ZBD.”

Diaz joined ZBD amid growth as the company rolled out its gaming rewards SDK and enabled the first Bitcoin microtransactions in an iOS game.