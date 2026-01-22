ZBD lands $40m Series C financing to accelerate growth in games and app payments

ZBD plans to scale its mobile payouts business while expanding licensing and commercial reach across North America, Europe, LATAM and APAC.

New developer tools, platform upgrades and additional game integrations are planned through 2026.

Blockstream Capital Partners provided the Series C financing.

Payments platform ZBD has secured $40 million in Series C financing commitments to accelerate its growth.

The funding will also help scale its mobile payouts business for games and apps, as well as expand global licensing and commercial reach across North America, Europe, LATAM and APAC.

ZBD plans to roll out new developer tools, platform upgrades and game integrations through 2026 for publishers across mobile, PC and console.

The financing was provided by Blockstream Capital Partners (BCP).

Native payments

“ZBD is the payments infrastructure for the future of video games and virtual worlds, where real money moves natively through content," said ZBD CEO and co-founder Simon Cowell.

“By giving developers and publishers full control of their payments infrastructure, we’re maximising their revenue and creating additional value streams with new, real-money experiences that can be deeply embedded into gameplay.”

ZBD chief strategy officer Ben Cousens commented: “Our mission is simple: to make money work in games by providing all-in-one payments technology to publishers and developers.

“The current financial and reward systems in games are slow and unwieldy, but ZBD is bringing the power of the Lightning network to deliver rewards at speed, while giving developers the flexibility to choose how they are presented."