Zynga launches Borderlands Mobile on the App Store

Zynga and NaturalMotion bring Gearbox's Borderlands series to mobile with a free-to-play looter shooter.

AppMagic shows the title is currently only available on the US App Store.

Zynga has quietly launched a brand new free-to-play Borderlands Mobile on the App Store without any announcement from the companies involved.

The title is described as an action-packed loot shooter that brings the franchise’s signature chaos, art style and gun-slinging adventure to mobile for the first time. Players join other vault hunters to find loot and power up their abilities.

Game types include campaign missions, the Tower of Terror and the Circle of Slaughter.

AppMagic currently lists the game as only available on the App Store in the United States. It's currently unavailable in the United Kingdom.

UK-made?

Borderlands Mobile appears to have been worked on by London studio NaturalMotion. The developer previously launched squad-based arena shooter Star Wars: Hunters. The game was shut down less than a year after launch, following years of development.

The Borderlands Mobile release sees Zynga tapping into the wider Take-Two portfolio for the first time. Original Borderlands developer Gearbox Software was acquired by the publisher in June 2024.

We’ve reached out to Zynga for comment.