How AppBi is supporting Apple Search Ads campaigns for top mobile games publishers

Apple launched Search Ads only as recently as 2016, but it’s quickly become a key tool in a marketer’s user acquisition armoury.

Search Ads work by enabling developers to get their games advertised next to certain keywords that iPhone users might search on the App Store. These promoted app spots will then appear in the search and, hopefully, lead to a download.

One company that aims to help further streamline this process is AppBi. The firm’s CEO Carmen Lu indicated that delivery of Apple Search Ads through its platform is more efficient and makes life easier for developers.

In real terms, Carmen claims that on average developers can save 17 per cent off the typical cost of running Search Ads on average, while getting a higher conversion rate by as much as 60 per cent.

This streamlining is on top of a marketing channel that already ranks among the top options when it comes to return on investment.

“The superiority of AppBi is the comprehensive and precise data collection,” says Carmen Lu.

“Monitoring 3.4 million apps and tracking 2.2 million keywords, we provide timely ad effects analysis and optimisation suggestions, including CPA, TTA, CR and so on.

“We guarantee our clients will get access to the most precise and massive data from our AppBi platform, offering them the best resource for their market campaign estimates. So far, AppBi recommends 10 times more keywords than Apple.

“Additionally, our unique intelligent algorithm is based on big data and artificial intelligence. Every single move from word selection, bidding, bid adjustment to evaluation are all achieved via the algorithm. We are taking the lead in the AI-based algorithm industry.

“Furthermore, AppBi’s user experience has brought numerous benefits to developers. Many of the functions we’ve already implemented could be seen in the later updates to Apple Search Ads, which has approved our methods and advanced ideas”

AppBi’s clients include the China’s biggest mobile games publishers such as NetEase, as well as tech tycoons like Alibaba, Xiaomi, JD.com, Sina.com and a number of other firms. And as Search Ads rolls out to more and more territories, AppBi’s clientbase continues to grow.

In the West, AppBi has worked with mobile titles such as Clash Royale by Supercell.

AppBi aims to grow its services in future by combining artificial intelligence and App Store marketing.

“We wish to offer the global developers most professional solutions towards App Search Marketing, based on rich experience and data accumulation,” says Carmen.