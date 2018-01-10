Report: Line exploring the use of cryptocurrencies in its services

Mobile messaging platform Line is reportedly looking to incorporate cryptocurrencies into its service.

As reported by Bloomberg, the firm is investigating the possibility of using cryptocurrencies in services such as Line Pay. The overall goal would be to keep users within the Line ecosystem.

The move has already sparked interest with investors, as Line's shares rose 10% based on speculation the company would work with bitcoin exchange Upbit. After declining to comment on the rumour, shares fell 1.9%.

Cryptic

Line has continued to grow its revenues, but is still seeing MAUs fall. In its Q2 FY17 financials, the firm revealed that MAUs had dropped to 23 million for the period.

As well as beefing up its messaging service, the company has put some money into its games business. In July 2017 it acquired developer NextFloor to bolster its midcore output.

