Minecraft builds up 100 million players in China since launching last year

NetEase's free-to-play version of Mojang's Minecraft has built up over 100 million users in China since its launch last year.

The builder extravaganza was launched in China for PC August 8th with an Android release coming October 12th and iOS on September 5th.

In comparison, the global paid version which launched in 2009 has sold over 150 million units across PC, console and mobile.

Why do you build me up?

Microsoft partnered with NetEase to bring the title to China back in 2017, which led to 30 million downloads by the end of October 2017.

Minecraft's Marketplace has also benefited in the surge of popularity and generated $1 million in revenues in the four months following its launch.

Minecraft is also almost entirely cross-platform due to the Better Together update that was launched in September 2017.

