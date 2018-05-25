Tencent's Honour of Kings made $185 million in April 2018

Tencent's smash hit mobile MOBA Honour of Kings generated $185 million in April, according to market research firm SuperData.

The title was the highest grossing mobile game in the world last month. Revenues were up from $171 million in March and the paltry $149 million it earned in April 2017.

Best of the rest

The second highest grossing mobile game was another Tencent title, QQ Speed, while NetEase’s Fantasy Westward Journey came in at third.

Interestingly there was no room for Lineage M or Lineage 2 Revolution in the chart, despite having dominated the app store rankings in South Korea not so long ago.

Though not listed in the mobile charts, Epic’s blockbuster battle royale game Fortnite meanwhile earned $296 million in April across console, PC and mobile. That was up from the impressive $223 million it made in March.

You can see the full mobile chart rankings by earnings in April below.

Honour of kings (Arena of Valor) QQ Speed Fantasy Westward Journey Clash Royale Monster Strike Fate/Grand Order Pokemon Go Candy Crush Saga Onmyoji Clash of Clans

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.