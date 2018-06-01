Pokemon Quest catches one million downloads on Nintendo Switch within two days of launch

Pokemon Quest has already hit one million downloads despite launching just two days ago on the Nintendo Switch, according to Japanese news site Gamer.

The new Pokemon RPG swiftly launched upon its announcement at a press conference in Tokyo earlier this week.

The game takes place on Tumblecube Island, where everything’s a cube. Gameplay revolves around creating a team of pokemon and using touch controls to make them battle with other foes.

Players can also customise a base camp and decorate it with collectables to provide in-game benefits.

An App Store and Google Play release is set for June.

A magneton of content

As well as Pokemon Quest, Nintendo has also revealed this week other new entries in the Pokemon franchise called Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee.

Following the series formula, Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee are variants of the same experience, which is a remaster of Game Freak’s 1998 hit Pokémon Yellow.

It is set to hit the shelves on November 16th 2018.

