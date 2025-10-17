2K Games appoints Ben Brinkman as new studio head of 31st Union

Brinkman previously worked at Activision, Treyarch, EA Canada, and 2K.

31st Union enters a new chapter under Brinkman’s leadership beginning October 20th 2025.

Take-Two subsidiary 2K Games has appointed Ben Brinkman as studio head for 31st Union.

As reported by Variety, 2K president David Ismailer revealed in an internal memo that Brinkman has taken on a new role within the company.

After serving as Apex Legends' head of production, Brinkman will lead 31st Union and oversee development of the upcoming free-to-play hero shooter, Project Ethos, from October 20th, 2025.

"I’m excited to welcome Ben Brinkman as the new studio head of 31st Union," said Ismailer. “After several months of conversations, Ben officially joins us on Monday."

Leadership transition

Brinkman previously served as a producer at 2K from 2006 to 2008 and has also worked at Activision, Treyarch, and EA Canada.

He succeeds former studio head Michael Condrey, who departed the position earlier this year. 2K stated Condrey would remain with the company in an advisory capacity on Project Ethos.

“Ben’s leadership and experience in the PVP shooter space is extensive, having spent the last 15 years developing and leading some of the most recognisable franchises in games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops, and most recently, Apex Legends," Ismailer added.