Unite 2025: AI, partnerships, web stores, and "a higher standard of quality"

Unity is partnering with 2K Games on multiple titles, and with Epic Games to bring Unity-developed games to Fortnite.

Unity is introducing native commerce as a single place for managing digital catalogues, web stores and more.

Unity’s developer conference Unite 2025 is underway with various staff and partners already taking to the stage.

Among the reveals is a multi-title partnership between Unity and 2K Games, which includes bringing PGA Tour 2K25 to Nintendo Switch 2.

Unity games are also confirmed to be coming to Fortnite next year, meanwhile Unreal Engine developers will be able to leverage Unity’s in-app purchase SDK.

Unity 6.3 was highlighted, currently in beta, with talk of new workflows and streamlined integration of 3D elements within 2D games.

And, Unity’s Vector AI, the core of its user acquisition platform, was revealed to be bolstering games growth by up to 20% in both installs and average revenue per install.

Higher quality, higher revenue

Unite 2025 has also emphasised the changing payments landscape, as legislation has forced tech giants like Google and Apple to begin opening up to alternative stores, web shops and billing services. This is already proving a major benefit for direct-to-consumer platforms.

Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg announced on stage: "With app stores opening up globally and mobile IAPs growing, we’re introducing native commerce to Unity - a single place to manage everything from your digital catalogues, to payment providers, and web stores across not just mobile but web and PC too."

Meanwhile, Unity engineering director Rambod Kermanizadeh suggested Unity can provide "a holistic view of your revenue no matter where it’s coming from".

"The landscape of in-app purchases is changing fast. Mobile, web and PC platform app stores are no longer walled gardens," he said.

And as the landscape continues to change, Adam Smith, SVP of product on the Unity Engine team, talked of holding the company to "a higher standard of quality, performance and stability". He argued this is already being achieved by not just testing features in a lab, but by co-developing with partners and shipping those features inside real games.

"Amazing results" are already being seen, as Smith noted regressions have declined by 30% and user-reported issues have declined by 22% over the past two years. More issues are now resolved on a month-by-month basis than there are issues received.

"In fact, 2025 is on track to close with the lowest open-bug backlog levels in three years. These are the kinds of real, measurable gains that we know make a difference to all of you," he said.