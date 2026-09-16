3AM Experiences’ Roblox games surpass 1bn plays

3AM Experiences was founded in 2015 by co-founders including Mistik and Nation.

Its website reports more than 700m UGC visits.

The studio acquired Mope.io and Diep.io in 2024.

3AM Experiences plans to continue developing Roblox content and exploring new ideas.

3AM Experiences has revealed that its games have surpassed 1 billion plays on Roblox, as reported by Gamesbeat.

Founded in 2015 during the early .io gaming era, 3AM Experiences was co-founded by Mistik and Nation and has since expanded across web, mobile and Roblox.

The company describes its focus as building “games the world plays”, spanning instant-play multiplayer experiences, user-generated content, mobile games and large-scale web gaming.

Its portfolio includes Diep.io, Mope.io, PixiBall, Senpa.io, Stomped.io, Roams.io and EscapeWaves.io. The studio has also worked with partners including CrazyGames, Poki, Xsolla, MSN, and Content Rewards.

Roblox expansion

The company has placed an extra focus on UGC, describing its approach as “building worlds where players create alongside us”. Its website currently reports more than 700 million UGC visits.

On May 1st, 2026, 3AM Experiences shared that its Roblox games had passed 1bn plays, crediting years of development, updates, feedback and support from the Roblox community.

The milestone comes as 3AM Experiences continues to maintain and expand its wider portfolio. In 2024, it acquired Mope.io and Diep.io from Addicting Games, aiming to maintain their existing identities while providing renewed technical support and development.

The company’s wider team includes Mistik and Nation, alongside Roblox specialist Razor, Business Lead Sam Caldwell, developers including PashaGames, DarePhoenix and Oluwanifemi Fadare, and SaaS expert Royale.

3AM Experiences said it plans to continue developing new Roblox content, improving existing experiences and exploring new ideas on Roblox and beyond.