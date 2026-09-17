Ludus: Merge Arena surpasses $50m in lifetime revenue

Q2 turnover reached $14.8m, up 5.2% from Q1.

Ludus had 765,684 monthly active users in July.

Top App Games has completed two unannounced titles.

Mobile games developer Top App Games has confirmed Ludus: Merge Arena has surpassed $50 million in gross turnover.

A total $29m was earned during the first half of 2026, with a record Q2 generating $14.8m. This was the game's strongest quarter to date and a 5.2% increase over Q1.

At that pace, Top App Games said its annualised gross turnover would be approximately $59.2m, although the company clarified this is not a full-year forecast.

Player engagement

Ludus has also continued expanding its audience and content. The game grew from 25 heroes at soft launch to more than 100, while its player base has grown to over 12m.

In July, Ludus recorded 765,684 monthly active users and 127,491 daily active users. Players opened more than 403,000 sessions per day, equivalent to around 3.2 sessions per daily active user. Payer conversion stood at 5.1%.

Top App Games has expanded the game with Clan Wars, Hero Perks and Divisions, alongside collaborations including Warcrow from Corvus Belli. The studio also reported 31.6% M0 gross return on advertising spend in July.

Top App Games plans further content updates and competitive events in the second half of 2026. It has also completed development on two unannounced titles.