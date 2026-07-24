Ludus: Merge Arena surpasses $50m in net revenue after two years

More than 11m people have played the title worldwide.

The roster has grown from 25 heroes at soft launch to more than 100.

Top App Games says player feedback has shaped the game's evolution.

Top App Games has revealed that its mobile strategy RPG Ludus: Merge Arena has surpassed $50 million in net revenue, generated from $66m in gross revenue since launch.

The milestone comes two years after the game's soft launch, during which it has grown into one of the most active competitive titles in its genre, attracting more than 11m players worldwide.

According to the studio, the game has evolved significantly since its release. Ludus launched with 25 heroes but now features over 100, with new gameplay systems designed to expand player choice and competition.

Founded in Cyprus in 2024, Top App Games focuses on mobile strategy titles and is part of the Utmost Games holding company, which invests in mobile, PC and console game studios.

Growing platform

Top App Games said additions to Merge Arena include Clan Wars, Hero Perks and the Divisions system, which have introduced guild-based competition, hero customisation and structured high-level play.

The title has also expanded through crossover events, including a recent collaboration featuring characters from Corvus Belli's Warcrow.

“We soft launched with 25 heroes, and we always knew the game would find its real shape in players’ hands,” said Top App Games' CEO and studio head Vladimir Markov.

“Two years and more than 100 heroes later, the people who play every day are the ones who built this game with us. Almost every system we have added started with watching how they wanted to compete.”