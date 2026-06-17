Affle acquires AdColony assets to expand mobile advertising reach

Affle is acquiring select AdColony assets, including its SDKs, technology platform, brand and publisher integrations.

The deal supports Affle's 10X growth strategy and expansion of its AI-powered consumer conversion platform.

Digital Turbine will use the transaction to focus resources on its core media, distribution and data businesses.

Tech company Affle has revealed that its subsidiary Affle MEA has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Digital Turbine (DT) to acquire select strategic assets from AdColony.

This will include its Android and iOS SDKs, technology platform, publisher and mediation platform integrations, brand name, domain and related goodwill.

Affle said the acquisition forms part of its 10X growth strategy to expand the reach of its AI-powered Consumer Platform through a broader network of mobile publishers worldwide.

The company further added that the deal will strengthen its technology stack and enhance its ability to drive consumer conversions through its CPCU (Cost Per Converted User) business model.

Strategic move

Digital Turbine, on the other hand, said the transaction allows the company to sharpen its focus on its core media and distribution platforms and its data and intelligence assets.

"We are excited to announce this strategic acquisition of assets as part of our 10X growth plan," said Affle MD, chairperson and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum.

"The integration of AdColony is a significant step towards driving global scale for Affle's advertisers with premium conversions powered by deeper audience intelligence across all our industry verticals."

Digital Turbine CEO Bill Stone commented: "We made the strategic decision following our Fyber and AdColony acquisitions to consolidate around a single exchange platform, which became the foundation for what is now DTX.

He added: “Affle is a natural partner for these AdColony assets, and this transaction creates an opportunity to deepen our commercial relationship, leveraging our respective supply, demand and technology strengths to deliver greater value for advertisers, publishers and partners."