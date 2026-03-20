ByteDance to sell Moonton to Savvy Games Group in $6bn deal

ByteDance is selling Moonton the developer of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to Savvy Games Group for around $6 billion.

Moonton was acquired by ByteDance in 2021 for roughly $4 billion.

ByteDance is set to sell Moonton to Savvy Games Group in a deal valued at around $6 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Moonton, the developer behind Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and its numerous spin-offs like Magic Chess: Go Go, was acquired by ByteDance back in 2021 for approximately $4 billion as part of the company’s push into the video games market.

According to the Bloomberg report, people familiar with the deal said it could be completed in the “near future.” A Reuters report also stated that Zhang Tunfan, CEO of Moonton, had said the company’s management structure would remain unchanged following the deal.

Over recent years, ByteDance has been stepping back and scaling down its gaming ambitions. In 2023, it restructured its games division and began exploring a potential sale of Moonton to refocus on its core business areas. The company is now heavily invested in exploring generative AI.

Savvy Games expansion

The acquisition represents another significant expansion for Savvy Games Group, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and has been investing heavily in the games market over recent years.

In 2023, Savvy Games Group acquired Monopoly GO! Maker Scopely for $4.9 billion. In 2025, Niantic's games business was acquired by Scopely, bringing it under the Savvy Games umbrella.