Menu PocketGamer.biz
Search
Home   >   Data

Africa and Middle East games market forecast to reach $8.5bn as African gamer base hits 406m

Mobile is forecast to generate 81.8% of Africa’s games revenue in 2026
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
Prefer PocketGamer.biz on Google
Africa and Middle East games market forecast to reach $8.5bn as African gamer base hits 406m
Date Type Companies Involved Key Datapoint
Aug 25, 2026 report Carry1st Newzoo
  • The wider MEA region now has 640.12m gamers, representing more than 17.3% of the global player base.
  • Egypt was Africa’s largest games market at $458.1m in revenue.
  • Turkey and Saudi Arabia led the Middle East with $1.65bn and $1.59bn respectively.
  • Africa added an estimated 36.6m new gamers in 2026 alone.
Stay Informed
Get Industry News In Your Inbox…
Sign Up Today

Africa and the Middle East’s games market is forecast to reach $8.53 billion in 2026, up 10.3% year-over-year, as Africa’s gamer population is expected to surpass 406 million.

That’s according to a new report from Carry1st and Newzoo, which found that games revenue across Africa grew 11.9% yoy to $1.98bn, nearly twice the global games market’s 6.1% growth.

The Middle East is forecast to generate $6.55bn in games revenue, up 9.8% yoy, with mobile accounting for 64.3% of spending.

Africa’s growth was even more heavily driven by mobile, which is set to generate $1.62bn or 81.8% of the continent’s total games revenue.

Growing audience

The number of gamers in Africa looks to reach 406.25m in 2026, up from 369.66m in 2025 and 186m in 2021. This represents a 118% increase over five years and means Africa now accounts for 10.98% of the world’s 3.70bn gamers.

The wider MEA region is expected to be home to over 640m gamers when the Middle East’s 233.86m players are included, representing more than 17.3% of the global player base.

Egypt is forecast to be Africa’s largest games market by revenue at $458.1m, followed by South Africa at $263m and Nigeria at $226.6m. 

In the Middle East, Turkey is forecast to lead with $1.65bn, followed by Saudi Arabia at $1.59bn. Israel and the UAE generated $595.3m and $593.1m respectively.

“Our latest data with Newzoo highlights what we have long believed: Africa and the Middle East are the primary growth engines of the global video games industry," said Carry1st CEO and co-founder Cordel Robbin-Coker.

“Watching Africa's gaming population grow from an estimated 186m players in 2021 to over 406m today demonstrates the immense velocity of this market. As the industry points to a structural plateau in mature markets, Africa's sustained expansion proves where the next billion players will come from."

You can pre-register for Newzoo's Global Games Market Report here.

Companies

Carry1st
Newzoo

Related