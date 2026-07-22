Alpha Dog Games returns to independent ownership after Microsoft closure

Alpha Dog Games is exploring opportunities with partners, publishers, and licensors.

The studio is not yet ready to discuss future projects.

Alpha Dog Games was founded in 2012 and acquired by Bethesda in 2019.

Alpha Dog Games has returned as an independent studio after its founders reacquired the company from Microsoft.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the move comes more than a year after the Mighty Doom developer was shut down as part of Microsoft's 2024 studio closures.

Co-founder Shawn Woods said the studio has continued investing in its technology and development foundation in recent months and thanked Microsoft for supporting the transition back to independent ownership.

"We're incredibly excited to have the name we put so much effort and pride into building back in our hands," said Woods.

Looking ahead

Woods originally co-founded Alpha Dog Games in 2012 with Jeff Cameron, going on to be acquired by Bethesda in October 2019. The studio was one of four Bethesda developers closed by Xbox in 2024, alongside Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Roundhouse.

Now the company is returning independently, though it isn't yet ready to reveal specific projects or long-term plans. Woods did say Alpha Dog Games is exploring opportunities with partners, publishers, licensors and other collaborators.

He also said the response from players following news of the studio's return had exceeded the team's expectations, describing it as humbling to see how much its games continue to resonate with the community.

"It has been humbling to see how much our games still mean to players around the world," he said.

"The passion from the community has reminded us just how special these experiences were, and we couldn't be more excited about what the future may hold."