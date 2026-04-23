Amanotes partners with Balancy to scale live ops across music game portfolio

Cross-project templates replace per-title engineering work.

Faster IAP rollout and event deployment across over 30 games.

The move cuts development cycles and removes engineering bottlenecks.

Amanotes has partnered with live ops platform Balancy to centralise operations and accelerate content delivery across its portfolio of more than 30 music games.

The Vietnam-based company, whose titles include Magic Tiles 3 and Tiles Hop, will integrate Balancy’s platform to streamline in-app purchase offers, events, and feature testing across its catalogue.

Amanotes claims its music titles span over 4 billion downloads and 70 million monthly active users.

Balancy said it will address this through cross-project templates, allowing teams to replicate and adapt proven configurations across multiple games instead of rebuilding them individually.

Portfolio management

For Amanotes, this will allow product teams to deploy updates portfolio-wide without relying on engineering resources for each change.

"The more games you operate in parallel, the more you need infrastructure that just works," said Amanotes games director Thang Nguyen. “Balancy gave us the ability to move fast across our entire portfolio: shared templates, instant config updates, no engineering dependency for every change.

He added: "At our scale and portfolio structure, live ops infrastructure isn't optional. It's the backbone. We found exactly what we needed in Balancy, and the team behind it has been a genuinely great partner to work with."

Balancy CEO Pavel Ignatov commented: “Not only does this approach remove engineering friction, but it also promotes a culture of experimentation and knowledge sharing within the team. That ultimately drives metrics growth.

“For Amanotes, integrating the live ops platform means moving from managing individual titles to managing the entire portfolio. This approach will help them launch games faster and keep existing ones active, without increasing headcount."